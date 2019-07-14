Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.22 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 122.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $127, with potential upside of 77.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.