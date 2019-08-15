Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.