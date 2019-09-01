Reviewing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

This is a contrast between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.