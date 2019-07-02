Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 6.39 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 172.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.