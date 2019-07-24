Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.65 N/A -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Soligenix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 6.39 beta means OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility is 539.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Soligenix Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soligenix Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Soligenix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Soligenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 22.5%. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 47.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance while Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.