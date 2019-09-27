Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Its Rivals results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 1,084,269,374.78% -113.20% -83.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 21.14M 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation’s peers beat OncoCyte Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.