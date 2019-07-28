Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Its Peers results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235.00% -125.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus price target of $6, OncoCyte Corporation has a potential upside of 210.88%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that OncoCyte Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OncoCyte Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation is 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 6.39. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation does not pay a dividend.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.