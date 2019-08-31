Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Its Competitors results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have OncoCyte Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.20% -83.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing OncoCyte Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OncoCyte Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 4.96. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation’s competitors beat OncoCyte Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.