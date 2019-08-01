Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.61 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Volatility & Risk

A 6.39 beta means OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility is 539.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Innoviva Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 66 Current Ratio and a 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.3% and 80.7% respectively. About 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.