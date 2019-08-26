Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 117.59% and its average target price is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.