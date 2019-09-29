Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 1,082,381,854.49% -113.2% -83% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 338,417,009.91% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.