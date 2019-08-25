Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 555.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.