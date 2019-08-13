Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoCyte Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 4.11% respectively. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.