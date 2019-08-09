Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 7.89 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 451.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Athersys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 19.9%. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.