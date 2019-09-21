Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 106.49 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OncoCyte Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a beta of 4.96 and its 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 7.27% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 77.4%. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.