Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.76 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OncoCyte Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 30%. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.