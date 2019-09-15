Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.