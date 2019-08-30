Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoCyte Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation has a beta of 4.96 and its 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OncoCyte Corporation and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 73.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.