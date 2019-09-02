Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.96 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OncoCyte Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 143.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 50.4%. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.