Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $7.75, with potential upside of 260.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.