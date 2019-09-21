Reviewing ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)’s and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.36 N/A 1.29 16.73 Microchip Technology Incorporated 89 3.94 N/A 1.47 64.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ON Semiconductor Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated. Microchip Technology Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ON Semiconductor Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1% Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

ON Semiconductor Corporation is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.16. Competitively, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ON Semiconductor Corporation are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ON Semiconductor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ON Semiconductor Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12.32% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.7. On the other hand, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s potential upside is 28.25% and its consensus target price is $116. Based on the results given earlier, Microchip Technology Incorporated is looking more favorable than ON Semiconductor Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ON Semiconductor Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.26% and 0%. 1.6% are ON Semiconductor Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28% Microchip Technology Incorporated -5.43% 3.3% -4.59% 17.31% 1.3% 31.28%

For the past year ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats ON Semiconductor Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.