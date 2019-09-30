Reviewing On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 3 0.12 46.05M 0.45 7.99 World Acceptance Corporation 134 12.15 4.29M 7.03 18.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of On Deck Capital Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to On Deck Capital Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. On Deck Capital Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 1,360,654,768.94% 12.2% 3.1% World Acceptance Corporation 3,205,559.29% 5.2% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

On Deck Capital Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. World Acceptance Corporation’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for On Deck Capital Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On Deck Capital Inc.’s upside potential is 16.52% at a $3.88 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of World Acceptance Corporation is $87, which is potential -31.07% downside. The data provided earlier shows that On Deck Capital Inc. appears more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares and 91% of World Acceptance Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of World Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while World Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation beats On Deck Capital Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.