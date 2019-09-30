Reviewing On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s results

As Credit Services companies, On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 3 0.12 46.05M 0.45 7.99 Visa Inc. 178 2.03 1.72B 4.65 38.26

Table 1 demonstrates On Deck Capital Inc. and Visa Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Visa Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Visa Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of On Deck Capital Inc. and Visa Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 1,360,654,768.94% 12.2% 3.1% Visa Inc. 967,161,493.48% 36.5% 14.9%

Volatility & Risk

On Deck Capital Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Visa Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. and Visa Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Visa Inc. 0 1 12 2.92

On Deck Capital Inc. has a 16.52% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.88. Competitively the average price target of Visa Inc. is $193.23, which is potential 11.05% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, On Deck Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than Visa Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Visa Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Visa Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Visa Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.