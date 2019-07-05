Reviewing On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)’s and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s results

Since On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 6 1.43 N/A 0.45 10.20 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 1.26 4.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of On Deck Capital Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation. Security National Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. On Deck Capital Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has On Deck Capital Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

On Deck Capital Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Security National Financial Corporation’s 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.04 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares and 19.1% of Security National Financial Corporation shares. About 2.9% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54% Security National Financial Corporation 1.38% 3% -2.65% -5.92% 1.07% 4.8%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Security National Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Security National Financial Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.