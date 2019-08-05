Reviewing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58 Westlake Chemical Corporation 69 0.92 N/A 5.97 11.31

Table 1 demonstrates OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.28 beta indicates that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively Westlake Chemical Corporation has a consensus target price of $75.2, with potential upside of 24.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares. About 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.