Reviewing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s results

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.11 64.91 RPM International Inc. 58 1.55 N/A 1.69 33.45

Demonstrates OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and RPM International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. RPM International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than RPM International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 1.5% RPM International Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, RPM International Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor RPM International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and RPM International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, RPM International Inc.’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential downside is -4.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 80% of RPM International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, RPM International Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -3.44% -6.03% -12.48% -10.59% -35.69% -4.37% RPM International Inc. -5.15% -7.29% -1.96% -10.53% 13.75% -3.9%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than RPM International Inc.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.