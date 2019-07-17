Reviewing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s results

Both OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 7 0.59 N/A 0.11 64.91 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 86 0.84 N/A 11.09 7.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 1.5% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Risk & Volatility

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 2 1 2.33

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $99 consensus target price and a 14.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 75.7% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares. 0.6% are OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -3.44% -6.03% -12.48% -10.59% -35.69% -4.37% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -2.71% -12.45% -6.17% -15.95% -27.9% -2.91%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has weaker performance than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.