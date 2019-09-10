Reviewing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s results

Both OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58 Kraton Corporation 30 0.48 N/A 3.91 7.85

Table 1 highlights OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Kraton Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kraton Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Kraton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Kraton Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. Kraton Corporation’s 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Kraton Corporation's Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 99.21% of Kraton Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kraton Corporation has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kraton Corporation.

Summary

Kraton Corporation beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.