Reviewing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)’s and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s results

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58 Balchem Corporation 95 4.52 N/A 2.37 43.27

In table 1 we can see OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Balchem Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Balchem Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.28 beta. Balchem Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Its rival Balchem Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Balchem Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Balchem Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Balchem Corporation is $100, which is potential 3.25% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.8% respectively. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.17%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Balchem Corporation

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.