Reviewing Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)’s and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s results

As Healthcare Information Services companies, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Inc. 79 3.50 N/A 0.93 80.70 SCWorx Corp. 6 5.92 N/A -4.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Omnicell Inc. and SCWorx Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omnicell Inc. and SCWorx Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 3.5% SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Omnicell Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, SCWorx Corp. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Omnicell Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Omnicell Inc. and SCWorx Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Omnicell Inc. has an average price target of $91, and a 28.28% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Omnicell Inc. and SCWorx Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0.4%. About 2.2% of Omnicell Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 22.7% of SCWorx Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81% SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16%

For the past year Omnicell Inc. has weaker performance than SCWorx Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Omnicell Inc. beats SCWorx Corp.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.