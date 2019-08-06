Reviewing Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)’s and Its Peers results

As Healthcare Information Services company, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omnicell Inc. has 97.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.2% of Omnicell Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Omnicell Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.80% 3.50% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Omnicell Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Inc. N/A 79 80.70 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Omnicell Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Omnicell Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Omnicell Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

Omnicell Inc. presently has an average target price of $91, suggesting a potential upside of 30.71%. As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 45.35%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Omnicell Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omnicell Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Omnicell Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Omnicell Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Omnicell Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Omnicell Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omnicell Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Omnicell Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omnicell Inc.’s competitors are 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Omnicell Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Omnicell Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.