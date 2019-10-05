Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 18 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Omeros Corporation and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Omeros Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 236,408,296.94% 132.1% -127.7% Xencor Inc. 154,315,558.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.95. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Omeros Corporation and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Omeros Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 62.20%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $47, with potential upside of 32.81%. Based on the results given earlier, Omeros Corporation is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 86.1%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was more bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.