Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 11.91 N/A -2.49 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, with potential upside of 50.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.