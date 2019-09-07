Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Both Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Omeros Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.13% and an $21.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $13.67, which is potential 272.48% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 61.9% respectively. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.