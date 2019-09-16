Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.52 N/A -2.49 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.19 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Omeros Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Omeros Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 36.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.