Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Both Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 14.85 N/A -2.61 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Omeros Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Omeros Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.55 beta indicates that Omeros Corporation is 255.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Omeros Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 81.52% for Omeros Corporation with consensus target price of $27.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. About 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.