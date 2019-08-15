Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

This is a contrast between Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.52 N/A -2.49 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.07 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Omeros Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Omeros Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Omeros Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.05% and an $27.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 5.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.