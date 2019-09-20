Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 11.72 N/A -2.49 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.69 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.95 beta indicates that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 43.01% upside potential and an average target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 72.2%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.