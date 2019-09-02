Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.20 N/A -2.49 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 47.71 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Omeros Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Omeros Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Omeros Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 40.62% at a $26 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 154.29% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.