Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 18 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Omeros Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 235,124,864.28% 132.1% -127.7% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 62.91% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.