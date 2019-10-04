Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

Since Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 18 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 235,124,864.28% 132.1% -127.7% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23,120,464.44% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.95 beta indicates that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 63.73% at a $26 average target price. Competitively Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential downside of -8.83%. The results provided earlier shows that Omeros Corporation appears more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Omeros Corporation beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.