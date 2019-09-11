Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.37 N/A -2.49 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.89 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Omeros Corporation and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$21.5 is Omeros Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.06%. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 39.15%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.