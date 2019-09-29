Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Omeros Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 232,100,750.27% 132.1% -127.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.95 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Omeros Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 17.9%. About 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Omeros Corporation beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.