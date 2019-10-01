Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 232,100,750.27% 132.1% -127.7% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.95. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.98 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Omeros Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 59.22% and an $26 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Omeros Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.