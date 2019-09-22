Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 11.95 N/A -2.49 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta, while its volatility is 195.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 42.70% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.