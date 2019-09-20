Reviewing Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 11.56 N/A -2.49 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.43 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Omeros Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.95 shows that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Omeros Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 45.01% and an $26 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 35%. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Omeros Corporation beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.