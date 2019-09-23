Reviewing Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)’s and Its Rivals results

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has 70.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 3.10% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. N/A 37 28.70 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.46

With consensus price target of $43.67, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a potential upside of 5.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of -17.14%. Based on the data given earlier, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. -1.47% -1.01% 2.95% -8.47% 23.81% 3.27% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s rivals are 44.75% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Maryland, United States.