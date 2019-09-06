Reviewing Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s results

We are contrasting Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 14 0.07 N/A 2.47 5.10 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.54 N/A 2.60 15.46

Demonstrates Olympic Steel Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Worthington Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Olympic Steel Inc. is currently more affordable than Worthington Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Olympic Steel Inc. and Worthington Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Olympic Steel Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.1 beta. From a competition point of view, Worthington Industries Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. are 4.3 and 1.7. Competitively, Worthington Industries Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Olympic Steel Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worthington Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of Olympic Steel Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Worthington Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Olympic Steel Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Worthington Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. had bearish trend while Worthington Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Worthington Industries Inc. beats Olympic Steel Inc.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.