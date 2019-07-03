Reviewing Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s results

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) have been rivals in the Steel & Iron for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 16 0.08 N/A 2.47 6.10 Synalloy Corporation 16 0.46 N/A 0.94 20.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Olympic Steel Inc. and Synalloy Corporation. Synalloy Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Olympic Steel Inc. is presently more affordable than Synalloy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta means Olympic Steel Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Synalloy Corporation has a 0.29 beta which is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Olympic Steel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Synalloy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Olympic Steel Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synalloy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olympic Steel Inc. and Synalloy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 61.8% respectively. About 14.8% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Synalloy Corporation has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. -7.85% -11.01% -24.96% -25.3% -32.27% 5.33% Synalloy Corporation 3.35% 31.22% 37.73% 13.63% 3.85% 17.06%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. has weaker performance than Synalloy Corporation

Summary

Olympic Steel Inc. beats Synalloy Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.