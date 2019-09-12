Reviewing Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s results

As Steel & Iron companies, Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 14 0.09 N/A 2.47 5.10 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 92 0.59 N/A 9.26 10.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Olympic Steel Inc. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Olympic Steel Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Olympic Steel Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.1. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. are 4.3 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Olympic Steel Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Olympic Steel Inc. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is $109, which is potential 5.48% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Olympic Steel Inc. shares and 85.5% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. has -11.84% weaker performance while Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has 40.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Olympic Steel Inc.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.